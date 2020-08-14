Fire truck flips over in crash

PEORIA, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a fire truck was involved in a 2-car crash early Friday morning.

Assistant Chief Jim Bachman said the crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Wilhelm and Allen Road. Firefighters in Engine 20 were returning from a call when the crash happened.

“Engine 20 was eastbound on Wilhelm Road and in the intersection when it was struck on their rear driver’s side by a truck that was heading south on Allen Road,” said Bachman. He also stated the impact caused the fire truck to spin and roll on its side. It had major damage on the front end.



Photo Courtesy: Peoria IL Fire Department Facebook

The crew inside the truck was able to notify dispatch about the crash and requested help to check on the person inside the other truck and assist the crew in getting out of their fire truck.

The person in the car and all three crew members were taken to the hospital. Bachman said all four people had non-life threatening injuries. The fire fighters were released from the hospital, but the condition of the person in the other truck is unknown.

Illinois State Police said the driver of the truck, 36-year-old Cory McKown, was cited for DUI, disobeyed traffic control signal, failure to wear a seat belt, illegal transportation of alcohol, and using a cellular device while driving.