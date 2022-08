TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57.

At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane.

Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.”

They are asking drivers to use caution and be on the lookout for slowed traffic.