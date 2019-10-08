Fire safety reminder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — During Fire Prevention Week, the city is taking the opportunity to remind citizens of restrictions on open burning inside City limits.

The fire department is hosting a special fire safety demonstration for families this week, and reminding residents that Urbana offers safe and environmentally friendly alternatives for removal of yard waste.

“Burning leaves and other landscape materials is prohibited within City limits out of concern for air quality and consideration for people with respiratory conditions,” Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin said.

Open burning of any paper, leaves, refuse, garbage, or any other materials, including those from construction, demolition or alteration of any building, structure or equipment, is also prohibited, per City code.

Exceptions to this ban include fires set by a public official in the performance of the official’s duties, fires authorized by permit from the Fire Chief, and recreational fires such as campfires.