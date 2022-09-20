MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they arrived and began searching for a dog they learned might be inside. The fire was extinguished within minutes and a search found no pets or people inside.

Crews on scene determined the fire was suspicious in nature and called in investigators from the Mattoon Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshall to begin an the investigation. The joint investigation uncovered evidence to suggest the fire was intentionally set and it was officially ruled arson.

Mattoon Police identified a person of interest and later learned that he dropped his pets off at the local animal shelter the same morning of the fire. Three days later, a Coles County Sheriff’s deputy found the person of interest dead in Roselawn Cemetery. The Coroner confirmed he shot himself.

The Mattoon Fire Department, Police Department and Office of the State Fire Marshall consider the investigation to be closed. Mattoon Fire will continue working with the owners of the burned home and the insurance company for the remainder of the insurance company’s investigation.