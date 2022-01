(UPDATED) CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment building in the 700 block of West Church Street.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. When crews got there, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. Firefighters said the fire started in a vacant apartment and no one was hurt.



WCIA’s Bradley Swank was on the scene.



This story will be updated.