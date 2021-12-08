Fire protection district makes woman’s day

BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the season of giving back and that’s exactly what the Bismarck Fire Protection District did for one woman.

22-year-old Tessa Tranchant has Autism. She loves learning about EMS and fire departments. When crews in Bismarck heard about this, they invited her for a tour. They had a locker for her, gave her t-shirts, and let her ride around in the fire trucks. Tranchant’s brother says he couldn’t be more grateful for their kindness.

“Time is so valuable and for them to set aside a couple hours of their time is just huge,” Tanner Tranchant said. “That means so much to me.”

“Her face, it made the whole day so worth it. I mean I don’t think that girl ever stopped smiling the entire time that she was with us and our group, we just never stopped smiling either,” Matt Myers, Bismarck Fire Protection District, said.

They plan to have Tranchant come back again in the spring and summer.