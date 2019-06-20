Fire partially destroys motel

MATOON, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 20 families were forced out of a motel after a fire gutted part of it Thursday afternoon. It happened at Motel 6. Firefighters said everyone inside made it out safely, but a family dog was killed. A firefighter also collapsed from heat exhaustion and was taken to a hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Authorities are investigating how it started.

The Red Cross is helping families living there find shelter. Some have been allowed back into their rooms to grab their belongings. Now word yet on how long it will be until people can stay there again.