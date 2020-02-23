Fire officials say homes need approved smoke alarms by 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State fire officials are reminding Illinois residents to get approved smoke alarms in their homes ahead of a 2023 deadline.

A state requires that all smoke alarms and detectors have to have a sealed 10-year battery unless the alarms are hardwired into the residence.

The Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal says there were 105 residential fire deaths in 2018 and more than 70% took place in homes without smoke alarms.

Illinois Fire Marshal Matt Perez says smoke alarms will provide an early warning to evacuate before circumstances become dire.