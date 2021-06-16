Fire officials give tips for fireworks safety

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — “Distances away from combustibles is probably the most important,” said Eddie Bain, the public information officer for the Savoy Fire Department.

That’s just one tip firefighters have about the dangers of fireworks.

July 4th is a few weeks away and with that, fireworks season is approaching.

Fire officials say that when it comes to matches or lighters, keep them away from children.

Officials say to be sure to follow the instructions on the box. Try not to hold them in your hand and distance yourself from anything that burns.

Remember that they can get extremely hot.

In fact, officials say to try and avoid using them at all.

“Watch a professional fireworks display somewhere rather than trying manage these things yourself,” said Bain. “There is a danger involved.”

He says anything that explodes or flies in the air is illegal in Illinois.

He says if you’re using something that is legal, go to approved areas.

Stay away from fences, trees and grasses. Also, keep a garden hose handy.