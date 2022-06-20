SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield crews were called to knock down a fire next to a storage silo on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to Adlai Stevenson Drive and 11th Street. Officials said the piece of equipment that caught fire was a filter that separates plastic from water. Employees said it was also smoldering on Friday.





The employees initially used a garden hose on it and thought it was under control. HAZMAT crews were also called because of toxic gases and runoff.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire. What caused this fire is still under investigation.