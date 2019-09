ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An investigation of a missing person after a house fire has turned into a homicide investigation.

The fire happened Tuesday, September 10 at a home on McDaniel School Road, in rural Tamms. Tamms is about 150 miles southwest of Effingham. The sole occupant, Larry McNelly, could not be located.

Tuesday, authorities announced McNelly’s body was recovered from the Mississippi River in Tennessee. The investigation into the fire is ongoing as well.