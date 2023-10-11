DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — State fire investigators are looking into a fire that ripped through a vacant apartment building in Decatur late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Decatur Fire officials said they were dispatched to the area of Williams and Monroe Streets just before midnight for a report of a fire at the building. Arriving in three minutes, firefighters found leavy fire coming from a second-floor apartment and coming through the roof.

Fire crews initially entered the building and tried to gain access to the attic, but had to evacuate when the fire progressed rapidly into the space. Crews set up two aerial streams to fight the fire from the outside.

Courtesy: the Decatur Fire Department’s Facebook page

Courtesy: the Decatur Fire Department’s Facebook page

Courtesy: the Decatur Fire Department’s Facebook page

Courtesy: the Decatur Fire Department’s Facebook page

The aerial streams were able to extinguish the main body of fire, officials said, and crews reentered the building to put out hot spots. The fire was extinguished just after 2 a.m. and all units were back in service an hour later.

No firefighters were hurt battling the flames.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.