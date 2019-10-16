Fire institute seeks to help veterans continue serving

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. N(WCIA)– Coming home after serving in the military isn’t always easy.

Some veterans struggle to find jobs and adjust to life after service, but one institute in the state is hoping to make that adjustment easier.

The Illinois Fire Service Institute is planning to host veterans who may have always dreamed of serving in a fire unit. They’re looking for veterans who have served in any capacity from any state to come out to the learn more about fire service from fellow veterans.

On October 27th, the institute will have two tracks: One is for veterans who are not currently firefighters but want to learn more about becoming one. The second is for veterans who are firefighters but will go through realistic training to sharpen their skill set.

The director says service is the goal of both tracks. “Veterans served, many of them for many years. The fire service, just like law-enforcement and other first responders is a way to serve the community and feed that inner soul. People that join the military are unique and I believe that people who want to join the fire service are unique,” said IFSI Director Royal P. Mortenson.

Another goal of the training event is to promote bonding among veterans.

This is the second year the institute is hosting the event. They are hoping to have a larger crowd of veterans this time around

This event is free for anyone who wants to attend. IFSI will provide lunch for everyone who participates in the drills.

Space is limited and you must register here in order to attend.