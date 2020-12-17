Fire institute demonstrates dangers of unwatered Christmas trees

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If it’s been a few weeks since you put a real Christmas tree up on a stand inside your home, be sure to check its water levels daily.

The Illinois Fire Service Institute live-streamed a burn demonstration Wednesday. At its training grounds on the U. of I. campus, instructors set up a mock living room, complete with furnishings and a decorated Christmas tree.

Only thing is, this tree didn’t get watered for two weeks. It took just seconds for a candle flame to set the whole room on fire.

Related Content State Fire Marshal stresses safety when decorating for the holidays

“Especially right now, you know trying to get together as families, it’s not something we’re able to do on a regular basis — and you start to forget the little safety things that maybe are to the forefront to your mind during the rest of the year,” says Instructor JP Childers. “So we would like to get this reminder out to the public, there’s no reason we have to have a tragedy this time of the year.”

Fire safety experts say you should check decorative light strands on your tree for any damaged wires, and don’t overload electrical circuits in your home.

Earlier this month, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office released the following safety tips people should keep in mind during the holiday season: