DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville is inviting the community to the Second Annual Fire & Ice event on Friday, where families can enjoy some hot and cold-themed fun.

The free event will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the David S. Palmer Arena. It is part of the City’s “First Fridays” series, which brings fun events to the community on the first Friday of each month.

Attendees will be able to ice skate, go sledding and battle it out in an indoor snowball fight. After spending some time in the cold, families can warm up with campfire stories from the Danville Public Library, a performance from fire spinners, some fire safety activities from the Danville Fire Department and more.

Concessions, including hot cocoa, s’mores cupcakes and freeze-dried candy, will be available for purchase. There will also be door prizes, a photo booth and face painting.

City officials ask attendees to follow the arena’s clear bag-only policy for the event, and to enter through the north-facing entrance at the corner of Main and North Franklin Streets.