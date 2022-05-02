SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department, in coordination with City Water, Light & Power, will begin testing fire hydrants in the city starting Tuesday.

The annual testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through August. Springfield Fire said testing is essential to ensure fire hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes.

Household water may become discolored in the vicinity of hydrants being tested. If that occurs, people may run cold water through the tap until the water becomes clear, which usually takes five minutes. Clothes washing should be delayed until tap water is clear.

For information on hydrant testing locations, people may call the Springfield Fire Department at 217-788-8474. CWLP customers may call Water Dispatch at 217-789-2323 ext. 2 if water discoloration persists or for any other questions on water quality.