SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield City Water Light & Power, along with the Springfield Fire Department, are planning to begin testing fire hydrants on Monday, May 15.

Officials said annual testing by flushing is essential to ensure fire hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes. They said this testing is expected to be ongoing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. until August.

Water can become discolored in service areas located in the vicinity of the hydrant tests, Springfield officials reported. If discoloration happens, they said residents may run cold water through the tap until the water turns clear. Washing clothes should be delayed until the tap water runs clear to avoid discoloration, officials said.

In most instances, officials said the water will clear in approximately five minutes.

More information on locations for hydrant testing can be found by calling the Springfield Fire Department at 217-788-8474. Officials said CWLP customers may call Water Dispatch at 217-789-2323 ext. 2 if discoloration persists or for any other questions on water quality.