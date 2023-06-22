CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — WCIA is learning new details about two recent highway crashes. There were two crashes on Wednesday on I-57.

One was on I-57 South near Curtis Road in Savoy. Fire officials said the refrigerator unit of the tractor-trailer caught on fire and three Savoy Fire engines helped put the fire out at the scene.

The other was near Tuscola and shut traffic down for hours.

Andy Quarnstrom with the Champaign Fire Department said the number of car and truck fires doesn’t necessarily increase in the summer months, but the number of vehicles on the road does.

He knows responding to interstate fires is different than responding to anything else. Firefighters don’t have access to hydrants and usually have to work with other departments.

“We’re worried about what vehicles are shipping,” Quarnstrom said. “So, hazardous material events, transportation of items that aren’t normally what we respond to, are concerns we’re going to face as well when we go to the interstate.”

He also wants to remind people to move over when you see first responders on the road. It’s the law and helps keep everyone involved safe.

Champaign Fire is also reminding people of firework safety during the summer months.

“We want people to be mindful that it’s dry, that fire spreads quickly when it’s dry, and that they should use fireworks sparingly and save them for the professionals,” Quarnstrom noted.

At the end of the day, he said they want everyone to stay safe. No matter if you’re on the road, at home, or at a backyard summer celebration.