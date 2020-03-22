Fire displaces residents

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — During a time when everybody is being ordered to stay at home, two people just lost theirs. Champaign firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened in a home near the corner of West Church and Victor streets. The Champaign Fire Department says no one was home when the fire broke out. A neighbor says the people living there are two friends renting the house who are now displaced. Their dog was inside the home at the time and did not make it out alive.

The fire department says someone passing by spotted the fire and called it in. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the home. Firefighters were able to put it out quickly. They say they’re still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

Jadii Rodgers lives down the street from the home. She says fires happen all the time, but can’t imagine how much more devastating it is now when people are relying on staying inside their homes to keep themselves safe and healthy.

“My heart is really heavy, and i just put a note on the door and gave my phone number…and just said I’m a neighbor…and if you need anything to please reach out,” says Rodgers. “Hopefully the other neighbors will join in on that.”