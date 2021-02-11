Fire destroys restaurant after decades serving community

Fire photo & video courtesy of Gaddis Graphics

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant that’s served it’s community for nearly two decades is turned to ashes.

Nearly 90 firefighters from six different departments rushed to Longbranch Grill Wednesday around 10PM.

The Shelbyville fire chief says smoke was coming out of the first and second floor when crews got there.

They made their way in, and found flames coming from the kitchen.

People in the area say it’s not just a loss for the owner and staff, but for the entire Shelbyville community.