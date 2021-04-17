Fire destroys house in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)–Firefighters in Rantoul are investigating a house fire that started a couple’s basement.

Firefighters were called to the corner of James Rd. and Champaign Ave at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. By the time they arrived, the fire already spread to the living room.

Firefighters said the homeowners were having a family gathering until someone smelled smoke. They also mentioned how it was tricky finding the source of the fire because of the basement’s layout.

The damage to the house is significant, however, everyone in the house at the time of the fire was able to escape unharmed. Firefighters said this is because they had an effective exit strategy.

“This family got out fairly quickly, and were able to feed us a lot of information,” Cpt. Richard Carr with the Rantoul Fire Department said. “They had everybody out in their meeting place, and because of that it helped us determine how to put out this fire.”

Firefighters also said to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.