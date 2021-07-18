Fire destroys home in Savoy

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – 6 fire departments races to Savoy to battle a house fire Sunday night.

It happened on Winterberry Road in Savoy. Eddie Bain is the public information officer for the Savoy Fire Department. He said they got the call just after 7 Sunday night.

When they got to the scene, the fire spread into the attic. He said when that happens, it doesn’t slow down.

“A roof fire and attic fire moves very very fast and does a lot of damage,” Bain said.

He told me right now, they don’t know what caused the fire, but they are focusing their attention on a gas grill behind the house.

He said he thinks it was a family of 6 who lives in the house. Some family members were home at the time, but everyone made it out safely.

Bain said the house next door did get some damage on the side.

He said crews will be out there for the next few hours, if not overnight.