CASEY, Illinois (WTWO/WAWV) — A business building is considered a loss following a fire that caused extensive damage throughout.

According to Casey Fire Chief Jason Garver, firefighters were called to Greathouse of Pizza located at 904 N. Route 49 at approximately 2:39 a.m.

It took crews around three hours to clear the scene, however the fire caused enough damage that Chief Garver called it a total loss.

Both Casey and Martinsville Fire Departments battled the flames. Garver said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.