HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight garbage trucks went up in flames at the Waste Management facility in Harristown early Monday morning.

The Harristown Fire Department took the initial call around 12:45 a.m. and responding firefighters realized this was a structural fire while on the way. Additional firefighters from the Warrensburg, Niantic, and South Wheatland fire departments were called in to assist.

Officials said the trucks, diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid were burning at extreme heat and there was dense black smoke. Firefighters initiated a fire attack and a water shuttle maintained the water supply while a retention pond contained the runoff. Macon County Emergency Management made all necessary notifications to the State EPA and Waste Management contacted a cleanup company to help with the runoff.

In total, eight trucks were either destroyed or had some damage.



Photos courtesy of the Harristown Fire Protection District’s Facebook page

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat stress, but was treated and released.

The cause is currently unknown, but is not believed to be suspicious. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation.

All units were on site until around 3:20 a.m. The facility is located at Bear Road in Harristown.