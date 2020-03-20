1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor makes several announcements during press conference Sources say Pritzker plans to issue “shelter in place” Saturday
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Fire departments take precautions during outbreak

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Essential personnel, including firefighters, are taking extra precautions when it comes to the outbreak.

The Champaign Fire Department is not only protecting the community, but it’s protecting crews. They are using equipment to keep them safe from coronavirus.

When they get calls for someone with flu-like symptoms, they will only send one person in first. 911 dispatchers will also ask more questions about a person’s health.

The department wants to reassure you, this won’t disrupt their responses. “There will be no delay to any call whatsoever,” said Gary Ludwig, Champaign Fire Chief. “We will still process calls as normal and we will respond as normal. That is no different than if we were in a non-pandemic situation.” The department does want you to remember, only call 911 in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.