Fire department’s newest “cool” service

BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WCIA) — The local fire department is opening its doors to anyone needing a cool place to get out of the summer heat. Several cooling centers opened across Central Illinois Wednesday. It was the hottest day of the year so far.

Blue Mound Fire Chief Levi Hedges says, when it’s this warm, they want to have a space for people who need relief from the heat. It wasn’t just them offering to help. Other places opening their doors as cooling centers include the Decatur Civic Center and Champaign Public Library.

Chief Hedges says, it’s important for them to be able to provide the service. He says they didn’t get any calls from anyone needing the service, but they want people to know, they’re open to help those who need it.

They’ll keep it running as long as it’s still hot outside. Leaders say to help stay cool, wear loose, cotton clothing, drink plenty of water and don’t sit in a hot car, even for a short period of time.