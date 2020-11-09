Fire department uses empty home for training

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Fire Department did training to give firefighters real-life experience before responding to those life or death situations. They used a vacant city-owned home.

The city asked the Danville Fire Department with help getting rid of vacant structures by burning them as opposed to tearing them down. “If we burn them at a considerably significant expense that saves the tax payers money which in turn what that amounts to is that’s that many more structures a year they can budget and get torn down if we’re helping them with some of them,” said Don McMasters, Chief of the Danville Fire Department.

However, before the empty home goes up in flames, it is being used for training. City aldermen and commisioners put on gear and learned about fire safety. “We will take them into the structure. We will set a small fire. We will show them how fire behavior works, how fire works, and what it does,” said McMasters.

Then there’s more training for firefighters. “They go in and act as if they are at a real fire scene. They will do start to finish an investigation of that room, and then tell us what they believe started the fire,” said McMasters. “Any chance we can do a live fire training it helps you by learning just what a fire does,” said Chris McMahon, Lieutenant in charge of training.

The Danville Fire Department agreed to burn three buildings. The chief says they are still trying to figure out when the third burning will happen.