Fire department urges community to hold off on burning

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Argenta-Oreana Fire Department is warning people to not burn anything this weekend during the Red Flag Warning.

The National Weather Service said that warning means warmer temperatures, low humidity and strong winds. They stated that combination would make an increased risk for fire danger.

The fire department said they had two reports of people burning on Friday night. “We cannot stress enough how serious the weather situation is,” they stated in a Facebook post. “We witnessed firsthand a couple nights ago how quickly fire grows under these conditions.”

They also stated a small fire can get out of control in less than five minutes. “To put that into perspective, our typical time it takes us to respond to the station and get a unit in route is 5 to 7 minutes.”

Again, the fire department is reminding the community to hold off on burning this weekend.