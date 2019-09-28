Fire department trains with control burn

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters had the chance to train and were able to put out a flames from a controlled fire.

Deparments for the practice burn included Cisco, DeLand, Monticello, Bement, Ivesdale, and the Mid-Piatt Fire District.

The house used for training was given to the fire departments by a Monticello Resident.

“We don’t have the opportunity to do this all of the time, So we do try to take advantage of it as much as we can. And it’s good for the rural areas to train together, so we can know how everyone is, and how we can interact with the other areas,” says Doug Foster who is the Chief of Mid-Piatt Fire Protection District.