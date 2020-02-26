Fire department to burn down vacant structures

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders and the fire department have agreed on a plan that will not only save the city money, but give a free training opportunity to firemen.

Danville has several structures on a demolition list. The fire department says they will safely set some of them on fire to have crews put them out rather than the city paying to knock them down. They say the idea came from seeing success in other fire departments that have done this. The city has already sent paperwork for approval to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).