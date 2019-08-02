Fire department rolls out new ambulance

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fire Protection District has announced it will now have an ambulance in its station.

The department partnered with OSF Pro Ambulance Service to bring a new ambulance to the area every day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The ambulance will cover a roughly 15-mile radius.

“We’ve been responding to Homer and Ogden-Royal by contract for several years,” OSF director Bob Holloway said. “In working with our community partners, we identified that gap in response times. Traditionally, these communities have been waiting 30 minutes or more for an ambulance to come from Champaign-Urbana.”

Fire Chief Don Happ said the department has been working toward having an in-station ambulance for roughly 15 years. Roughly two weeks ago, OSF and the department worked out a new plan.

“When you’re 20 minutes away from an ambulance and then 20 minutes to get back, it definitely makes a big difference,” said Happ.

The ambulance was put to use on its first day, after a young boy was hit by a car while riding on a bicycle in Sidney. Happ said the ambulance reached the scene within five minutes and took the boy to Carle. He is expected to be okay.

“For the first day, it really goes to show that we need this out here,” Happ said.

People should still call 911 in the event of an emergency. You can also call OSF Pro Ambulance directly at 217-337-2911 or the fire station at 217-896-2171.