DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A fire destroyed an abandoned home Friday night.

It happened near the corner of West Green and North Edward Street.

Crews arrived shortly after 7:00 p.m. to see flames shooting out of the roof. They said it started on the second floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the fire captain said the gas and utilities were disconnected.

No one was inside the home because it was abandoned. No one was hurt.