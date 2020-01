SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois has announced Tiffany Mathis as its new CEO and Executive Director.

She has worked at the Club since 2015, most recently as Director of Fund Development and Community Engagement and previously served as the Club’s Central Unit Director, overseeing program development, supervising staff, managing grants and budgeting, and executing special events and community partnerships, among other responsibilities.