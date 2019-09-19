Fire department receives grant for equipment

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department is getting a large federal grant to replace old equipment. $82,909 will go towards buying 12 new self-contained breathing apparatus. Their total cost is $91,200, but the rest willbe paid by the city.

The current equipment is 15 years old, and some of them have reached the end of their usage life. They’ll be for the Hazardouls Materials Team and the Technical Rescue Team.

The funds are from the Department of Homeleand Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.