Fire department organizes ‘Smoke Alarm Blitz’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A“Smoke Alarm Blitz” has been organized by the local fire department in the neighborhood that surrounds the home of the overnight fire at 9 Sherwood Court.

On Sunday, December 22, at 2:00 p.m., Fire Department crews will be going door-to-door on Sherwood Court offering to check smoke alarms. Crews will offer to install free smoke alarms in homes that need them.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan.

Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a significant role in reducing fire deaths and injuries.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) roughly 3 out of 5 fire deaths happen in homes without any smoke alarms or alarms that were not working. Know the sound of the smoke alarm. If the smoke alarm sounds, get out and stay out.