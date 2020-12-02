Fire department names Firefighter of the Year

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Savoy Fire Department named their Firefighter of the Year.

Alex Tran was honored Monday night with the award. He served on the department for a little over two years.

Savoy has all volunteer firefighters and they rely on people who are willing to give their free-time to help others.

Tran said he was shocked to be chosen. “I don’t need an award or recognition to do the right thing, to do the job, to serve the community,” said Tran. “The award is just a testament to all the people I work with. People I work with around in the community, their support. My chief’s support.”

Tran is also an officer on the U of I’s Police Department. He said he is proud to help the community in any way he can.