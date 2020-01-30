Fire department looks for volunteers

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many departments around central Illinois are posting help-wanted signs for first responders.

The Harristown Fire Protection District took to social media to try to recruit six volunteers to the department. Their fire chief says he wants people to know this is mostly EMS work and you need to live close-by.

In the chief’s Facebook post, he said he wants people who “have a desire to serve their community.” John Koller at Cornbelt Fire says nowadays, those people are harder to come by. “Used to be, you’d just put a banner out in front of the fire station and people will drive by and show up and fill out an application.” His department is also mostly volunteer.

Even in a bigger village, like Mahomet, Koller says most of their calls are still medical calls. There is a lot more to being a small town hero than people typically think. “I mean, the movies depict it one way, certainly there are some of those moments, but it’s certainly not always an axe in one hand and a baby under the other out of the burning building,” said Koller. When you show up to a call, you might see a familiar face. “That’s the good and the bad about serving in a smaller community. [It is that] you do run calls on people that you know, and you’re there in their time of need, and you’re able to help them.” He has seen other departments around his also struggle to find volunteers.

The Harristown Fire Protection District will cover the training and equipment. Koller said for most other departments, it is the same way. You do not have to have prior experience, you just have to have the right attitude and time commitment.

If you are interested, you may stop by the Harristown Station for a tour and receive further details on any Tuesday during the training times or call 217-433-4144.