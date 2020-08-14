Fire department loans truck to different department after crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters help their communities and they also help each other.

A crash caused the Decatur Fire Department to put one of their ladder trucks out-of-service. However, the City of Bloomington helped them by loaning the department one of their trucks.

“Don’t be alarmed when you see the Bloomington ladder truck responding to calls in Decatur the next couple months,” said officials in a Facebook post.

Officers said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on August 9 on West Grand and North Monroe. The truck and a car collided in the intersection. Officials said the woman in the car was hurt in the crash, but her injuries were minor. Police stated she was arrested for DUI.