MILFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department is asking people to be careful where they park around the station. It sits right along the main drag in the village on South Chicago Street.

Firefighters say they don’t want people parking on the west side on Route 1, or in front of the roll-up doors. Those areas are for emergency vehicles only. Fire crews say they want people to remember to leave plenty of room for them to do their jobs.