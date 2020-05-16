Fire department investigates arson

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston’s Fire and Police Departments are investigating a case of arson.

Firefighters were called to a home on Vine for a report of smoke coming from a window air conditioning unit. When they arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the unit.

The people living in the home were there at the time of the fire and were able to escape without any injuries. Firefighters put out the flames, limiting fire damage to the window frame, although other parts of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

Investigators found evidence at the scene indicating an ignitable liquid was used. A suspect was taken into custody.