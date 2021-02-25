Fire department honors first responders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were honored at the Champaign Fire Department’s Edward M. Hoffman Awards on Thursday night.

The virtual event recognized firefighters, police officers and EMTs for their service to their community. Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig praised the group for continuing their hard work during a pandemic.

“Our firefighters respond and answer those calls without question or reservation,” said Ludwig. “They are the warriors at the tip of the spear with this deadly virus. although we have provided them with PPE and spare no opportunity to protect their health and safety, this virus is an unseen enemy that you cannot brush aside.”

The fire department also went over a list of CPR calls where people were able to be saved from cardiac arrest. Some families from those calls sent videos thanking first responders.

“I just remember the nurse said he had a massive heart attack. And we call this the widow maker,” said one woman. “And I know why they do that, but John’s case, he survived it. so I owe a lot to the firemen and the paramedics that saved my husbands life.”

Also recognized were two firefighters for their efforts to save two victims from a house fire. Firefighter John Plese and Lieutenant Jason Rector received the station’s second highest honor, the Medal of Valor. They attempted to save two people still trapped in a burning building in December 2019.