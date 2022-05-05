URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana fire chief Chuck Lauss announced his retirement nearly two months ago.

Today he was celebrated and congratulated with a proper walk-out ceremony. Firefighters from his past departments were there, even some from Pekin where he started his career 35 years ago. Speakers echoed each other calling Lauss an outstanding leader. One person came all the way from Maine to see him off.

Cundy’s Harbor Firefighter said, “I’m a firefighter today because of chief. I just finished the academy at his encouragement. We’ve got a small little volunteer department so I volunteer full time and that’s because of his leadership.”

Chief Lauss did a final inspection of his firefighters before he was escorted out by bagpipes and a member of the honor guard. Demond Dade will be taking over as chief.