Fire Department: He’s not one of us

BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department is clearing the air about a person who claims to work for them.

Cole Montgomery was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child. He and 14 others were taken into custody by the FBI. Agents had been posing as minors online wanting to meet and have sex with other minors.

The Bismarck Fire Department said Montgomery has no affiliation with the department anymore. The fire chief said he trained at the fire station from 2016 to 2017, but was let go from the department because he couldn’t pass probationary testing and had discipline issues.