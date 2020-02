RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The village fire department is getting a much-needed new addition to its fleet.

The Rantoul Village Board approved the purchase of a $1.28 million ladder truck. This replaced the department’s 1985 model that firefighters said has become worn-out and outdated.

The new truck will a 100 ft. ladder, which they said will make a huge difference from the previous truck’s 75 ft. ladder. This will also make a big impact for mutual aid calls.