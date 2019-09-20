Fire department gets grant for gear

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department will be putting more than $82,000 to good use in keeping the community safe.

Money from the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program of $82,909 will help cover the cost of 12 new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to replace older ones for the Hazardous Materials Team and Technical Rescue Team.

The department’s current SCBAs are 15 years old and have already reached their end of life. The grant award covers 90% of the total estimated cost of $91,200. The city is responsible for the remaining 10%.