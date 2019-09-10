Fire department gets $400,000+ in grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), awarded two Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) grants totaling $411,597.52 to the Champaign Fire Department.

The first grant of $272,311.81 is in the Operations & Safety program and provides cancer, physical and mental health screenings and resources for first responders. The second grant of $139,285.71 is in the Fire Prevention & Safety program and will go towards the purchase of a fire safety house trailer used for educational safety demonstrations.

“I’m proud to support these grants in Congress because they are critical to helping our fire departments protect people in their communities while also taking care of their firefighters. Taxpayers in these communities pay into the system and it’s important they see the benefits. This grant award is timely, as we remember the ultimate sacrifice many first responders gave on 9/11,” said Davis.

“I am excited for the Champaign Fire Department to receive these grants. Both grants dovetail with our mission to promote the health and wellness of our firefighters and also serve the community by not only responding to fires but preventing them through education. I am grateful to Congressman Rodney Davis and the other members of Congress who support and fund these grants. They are vital to not only serving our community but protecting the Homeland. Lastly, I am extremely proud of our Grant Writing Team and the outstanding work they do to clearly articulate the need for these grants in Champaign,” said Gary Ludwig, Fire Chief of Champaign Fire Department.