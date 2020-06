CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) -- In-person learning will return to K-12 schools, community colleges and universities come this fall, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education announced Tuesday.

Schools across the state have been shuttered since March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the state prepares to enter Phase 4 -- of five total -- of the state's Restore Illinois reopening plan, Pritzker said the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will provide public K-12 districts with 2.5 million cloth masks so that all students and staff will have face coverings upon their return to classrooms in the fall.