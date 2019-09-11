Fire department & city get top nods

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city and fire department have lots to brag about.

The Champaign Fire Department was awarded first place from the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA) for last winter’s Meet Ember the Elf social media campaign. The city received a first place Savvy Award in the category of Social Media-Best Campaign Use.

The 2019 3CMA Conference took place in Denver, Colo., last week. The Savvy Awards recognize outstanding local government achievements in communications, public sector marking and citizen-government relationships. More than 700 entries in 40 categories were received this year.

Ember the Elf returns to Champaign this holiday season and continues his quest to incorporate holiday safety messaging with lighthearted antics. While Ember was unavailable for comment, he told Fire Chief Gary Ludwig he will bring additional friends this season.