Fire department celebrates chief’s retirement

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department held a walk-out ceremony to honor Chief Mike Forrest.

Forrest retired in July after more than 30 years with the department. At a ceremony Thursday afternoon, he was presented with plaques, a helmet and a bench named in his honor.

“It’s certainly an important event,” Public Information Officer Eddie Bain said. “It’s one that you’re excited about and you’re sad to see a chief retire.”

Members of multiple fire and police departments showed up to Forrest’s ceremony to thank him for his service.

The village has not named a new permanent replacement for Forrest yet. Bain said members of the village board and the fire department are working together to choose a new leader.