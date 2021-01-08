Fire department busy overnight; responds to multiple calls

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews with the Danville Fire Department were busy overnight responding to multiple different calls.

Officials were on-scene of a house fire that happened in the 500 block of Warrington, then crews were called to a home structure in the 1500 block of Crestview for smoke inside the building. The last call happened in the VA building for smoke inside.

All of these happened within a 40-minute period. Members came back into work after the 2nd alarm structure fire.

This article will be updated once we learn more.

